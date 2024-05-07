Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90.

On Monday, April 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total value of $31,031,908.70.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $162.19. 4,611,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.