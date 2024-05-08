Astrafer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,501.05 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $60.56 million and approximately $54,501.05 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.38854384 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $53,889.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

