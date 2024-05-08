Hyman Charles D Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 1,856,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,761. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

