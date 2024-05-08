Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,320. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

