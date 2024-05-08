Hyman Charles D Takes $212,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,495,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $97.39.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

