Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 11,895,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,741,268. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

