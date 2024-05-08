Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 2.47% of Byrna Technologies worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 203,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Byrna Technologies

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.