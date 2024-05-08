115,038 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.