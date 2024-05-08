Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 585,433 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 293,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 386,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,294. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

