Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $272.78. 3,248,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

