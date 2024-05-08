Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CHTR traded up $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $272.78. 3,248,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
