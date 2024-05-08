Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 197,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,861 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,379,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,179,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 1,410,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.