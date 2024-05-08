Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $249.84. 153,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

