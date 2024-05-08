Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 137,963 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. 1,715,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

