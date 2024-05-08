Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.54. 3,644,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

