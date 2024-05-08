EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 825 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,525 shares of company stock worth $758,272 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 1,250,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

