EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $26,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 11,306,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,832,504. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

