EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 1,505,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,646. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.