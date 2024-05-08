Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.13 Million Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 2,758.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 562,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth $3,882,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 382,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

RENE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 4,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,982. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

