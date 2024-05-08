Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,633 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.88. 577,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,922. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.