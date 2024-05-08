ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $306 million to $309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.23 million.

Shares of ZI traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 28,015,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,830. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

