ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $306 million to $309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.23 million.
Shares of ZI traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 28,015,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,830. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
