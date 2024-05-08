Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.72. 199,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,978. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

