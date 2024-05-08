Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.17. 76,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.89 and its 200-day moving average is $244.15. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $182.53 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

