Hyman Charles D Sells 1,805 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.94. 2,915,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.78. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.