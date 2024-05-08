Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Up 6.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 2,542,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,584,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 110.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $20,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

