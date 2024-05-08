Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 2,998 shares.The stock last traded at $3,214.01 and had previously closed at $3,220.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

