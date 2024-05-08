NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.46. 441,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 907,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $931.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
