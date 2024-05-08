NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.46. 441,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 907,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

NextNav Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $931.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In other NextNav news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 29,208 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $123,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 583,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,160 and sold 75,000 shares valued at $317,250. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.