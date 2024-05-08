Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Trading Down 36.4%

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) were down 36.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 204,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 28,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Up 60.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Derrick Kantor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$66,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,000 shares of company stock worth $78,820. Company insiders own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Champion Bear Resources

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

