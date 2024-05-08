IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.48

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 171324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $825.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

