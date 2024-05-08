Hyman Charles D Purchases Shares of 977 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $10.90 on Wednesday, reaching $190.46. 873,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.54 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.