Hyman Charles D Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,052. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

