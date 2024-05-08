iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.81)-($1.74) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.01 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.13)-($2.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 6,222,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91. iRobot has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

