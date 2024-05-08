Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $7.01 on Wednesday, reaching $307.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.65 and its 200 day moving average is $281.74. The company has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

