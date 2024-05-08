EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $53,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 550,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

