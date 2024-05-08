Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Down 1.3%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.00 ($3.23) and last traded at €3.00 ($3.23). Approximately 3,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.04 ($3.27).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.95.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire

Plastiques du Val de Loire manufactures and sells plastic parts in Europe and North America. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under-the-hood parts.

