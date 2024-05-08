SALT (SALT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,070.25

SALT (SALT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $9,070.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.75 or 0.99968710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01985343 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,029.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.