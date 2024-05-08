Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $13.04 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and approximately $396.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $34.26 or 0.00055683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 439,304,277 coins and its circulating supply is 380,614,637 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.