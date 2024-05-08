World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $185.79 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $185.79 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00055683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,158,678 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

