Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 142,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $309,000.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

