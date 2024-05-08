Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 403,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 315,234 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 559,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 349,526 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 448,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

