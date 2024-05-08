Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 498,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.