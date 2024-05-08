Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 933,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,540. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

