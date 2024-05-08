WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading 0.7% Higher

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.31 and last traded at $231.65. 6,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 129,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.15. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WD-40 by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WD-40 by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

