Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,588. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

