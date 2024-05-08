NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 44737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 target price on shares of NextSource Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.19.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

