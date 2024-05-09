Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Tops $1.08

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $172.16 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,033,197,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,033,197,324.0265741 with 446,006,994.8969221 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.0693114 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $21,233,941.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

