ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1827 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CEFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

