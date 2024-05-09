Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Sells $35,256.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 174,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 66.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

