Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) COO Sells 1,318 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CTAS traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $696.25. The company had a trading volume of 286,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $458.00 and a one year high of $704.84.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

