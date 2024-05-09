Monero (XMR) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.01 or 0.00210216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $49.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,808.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00720175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00132639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00103336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,434,514 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

