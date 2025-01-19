Lipocine Updates Corporate Presentation, Files 8-K with SEC

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing updates to its corporate presentation. The document, submitted on January 13, 2025, informs stakeholders that the company has revised its presentation used for engagements with investors, analysts, and other involved parties.

The updated corporate presentation has been officially filed as Exhibit 99.1 with the SEC. Alongside the presentation, Lipocine also submitted a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Lipocine, a Delaware-based company with its headquarters at 675 Arapeen Drive, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, Utah, is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the trading symbol LPCN.

The company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mahesh V. Patel, signed the Form 8-K report on January 13, 2025. In adherence to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly authorized by Lipocine Inc.

This filing aligns with the company’s commitment to transparent and timely communication with its stakeholders and regulatory authorities. It enables investors and interested parties to stay informed about recent developments and strategies at Lipocine.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

